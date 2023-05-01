Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks funds for developing green field city

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital on Monday and requested him for funds amounting to ₹1,000 crore for development of the proposed green field city in the US Nagar district. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital. (HT image)

“In the meeting, the chief minister sought the guidance of the Prime Minister on various issues related to the development of the state. Informing him about the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra.

“Relief work is being done in Joshimath with the help of the Centre. The situation is normal there. The Prime Minister assured all possible cooperation from the central government”, he said.

The CM presented prasad of Kedarnath Dham, Gangajal of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Alaknanda and Mandakini and Rudraksha beads to the Prime Minister.

The CM said that a target has been set to develop about 5 to 7 new cities under the development of urban areas in the state, in which in the first phase there is a proposal to develop the city in the 2000-acre Parag Farm located in Kichha under Udham Singh Nagar.

“For this, the union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has been requested to provide funds of ₹1,000 crore. This green field city will be located on State Highway 47. From the point of view of the economy, it will pass through the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. There is also a proposal to develop a knowledge park over 200 to 250 acres near this proposed city. Private investment of about ₹7,000 crore is expected on the development of this city, in which along with employment generation for 50,000, housing arrangements for about two lakh people will also be possible”, he said.

CM Dhami requested the PM to release the required funds for the development of this greenfield city.

Dhami also requested the PM to invite him for the inauguration of the proposed investor summit in the state in October/November 2023.