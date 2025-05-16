Uttarakhand college professor arrested for ‘molesting girl students during exam’

The Haridwar police have arrested a college professor for allegedly molesting girl students during an oral examination, an official said on Friday. The accused (centre) in police custody. (Sourced photo)

The accused, identified as Abdul Aleem Ansari, is a resident of Dehradun who works as an associate professor at a government degree college in Haridwar.

“On Thursday, the complainant, a second-year B.Sc student of KLDAV Degree College in Gangnahar, along with a dozen fellow students and teachers, came to the Gangnahar police station and gave a complaint that the accused, Abdul Aleem Ansari, a resident of Doiwala area in Dehradun, and an associate professor at government degree college in Churaliya molested the students,” Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said on Friday.

He further said, “The accused allegedly called the students in a room during the physics oral examination and touched them inappropriately. We immediately registered an FIR at Gangnahar police station based on the complaint given by the girl student under Section 75 (2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.”

“After registering the FIR, our police team, led by investigative officer Sub-Inspector Jyoti Negi, took the accused into custody for interrogation. He was later arrested,” the SSP said.

The accused has also been produced in a local court.