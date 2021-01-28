IND USA
Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.
Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Congress slams CM's markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh

  Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Opposition Congress has termed Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s remark that Haridwar should not become Wuhan or Markaz as irresponsible and claimed it was meant to deflect attention from unpreparedness for Mahakumbh.

Rawat on Wednesday had said he doesn’t want any such risk taken which makes Haridwar—the venue for Mahakumbh -- Wuhan or Markaz. He said it should not happen as India has done record-breaking work on the containment of Covid-19 pandemic. Markaz means centre or focal point.

Rawat said this to reporters in Dehradun before leaving for a tour of Almora district.

“Even in the past, there had been an epidemic during the Kumbh, in which thousands of people had died. So no such thing should happen which makes it risky,” he had said.

Congress termed the CM's statement as “very irresponsible” and deliberate targeting of a particular community.

Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said, "By Markaz, Rawat meant Tablighi jamaat. Now, what has Tablighi jamaat got to do with the Kumbh pilgrimage. Earlier also they were targeted, but as everyone knows we have had many waves of the epidemic, which are not due to one reason or a community. Taking the name of Markaz like this sends a very wrong signal”

Dhasmana added that CM's statement was very “irresponsible” and aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.

"The government has failed to complete the preparations for the mega-congregation which will result in fewer devotees attending it. Hence, it is now preparing to cite Covid-19 as an excuse to cover up their ill-preparedness for the Mahakumbh. So far, over 1600 people have died in the state due to Covid," he said.

On January 22, the Central government released standard operating procedure (SOP) on organising Mahakumbh. According to the SOP, negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report will be mandatory along with registration for all pilgrims, who wish to attend the fair, scheduled from February 27.

The guidelines further state that all devotees who are desirous of attending the Kumbh Mela shall register with the government of Uttarakhand and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from the nearest community health centre/ district hospital/medical college in the state.

Also Read: Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan

The SOP further stressed on following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing face masks and strict adherence to six-feet social-distancing norm. The state government has been asked to keep a provision of distributing free masks and establishing contactless hand washing and sanitising stations.

Around 10 lakh people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on a regular day and about 50 lakh on auspicious days.

There are six auspicious days: Magh Purnima (27th February 2021), Mahashivratri (11th March 2021), Somvati Amavasya (12th April 2021), Baisakhi (14th April 2021), Ram Navmi (21st April 2021), and Chaitra Purnima (27th April 2021). These days are expected to witness a large surge of crowds congregating at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar, to take the holy bath.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.(PTI FILE)
Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
