Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh
- Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
Opposition Congress has termed Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s remark that Haridwar should not become Wuhan or Markaz as irresponsible and claimed it was meant to deflect attention from unpreparedness for Mahakumbh.
Rawat on Wednesday had said he doesn’t want any such risk taken which makes Haridwar—the venue for Mahakumbh -- Wuhan or Markaz. He said it should not happen as India has done record-breaking work on the containment of Covid-19 pandemic. Markaz means centre or focal point.
Rawat said this to reporters in Dehradun before leaving for a tour of Almora district.
“Even in the past, there had been an epidemic during the Kumbh, in which thousands of people had died. So no such thing should happen which makes it risky,” he had said.
Congress termed the CM's statement as “very irresponsible” and deliberate targeting of a particular community.
Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said, "By Markaz, Rawat meant Tablighi jamaat. Now, what has Tablighi jamaat got to do with the Kumbh pilgrimage. Earlier also they were targeted, but as everyone knows we have had many waves of the epidemic, which are not due to one reason or a community. Taking the name of Markaz like this sends a very wrong signal”
Dhasmana added that CM's statement was very “irresponsible” and aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
"The government has failed to complete the preparations for the mega-congregation which will result in fewer devotees attending it. Hence, it is now preparing to cite Covid-19 as an excuse to cover up their ill-preparedness for the Mahakumbh. So far, over 1600 people have died in the state due to Covid," he said.
On January 22, the Central government released standard operating procedure (SOP) on organising Mahakumbh. According to the SOP, negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report will be mandatory along with registration for all pilgrims, who wish to attend the fair, scheduled from February 27.
The guidelines further state that all devotees who are desirous of attending the Kumbh Mela shall register with the government of Uttarakhand and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from the nearest community health centre/ district hospital/medical college in the state.
Also Read: Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan
The SOP further stressed on following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing face masks and strict adherence to six-feet social-distancing norm. The state government has been asked to keep a provision of distributing free masks and establishing contactless hand washing and sanitising stations.
Around 10 lakh people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on a regular day and about 50 lakh on auspicious days.
There are six auspicious days: Magh Purnima (27th February 2021), Mahashivratri (11th March 2021), Somvati Amavasya (12th April 2021), Baisakhi (14th April 2021), Ram Navmi (21st April 2021), and Chaitra Purnima (27th April 2021). These days are expected to witness a large surge of crowds congregating at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar, to take the holy bath.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh
- Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more
- This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work
- She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region
- So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points
- Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak
- Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force
- So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'
- The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls
- Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
- This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox