Uttarakhand deploys shooters to hunt tiger linked to 6 deaths
The Uttarakhand forest department has employed three shooters who will from Monday start a hunt for a man-eater tiger that has killed six people in the past three months in the Fatehpur forest range in Nainital district.
“After permission from the chief wildlife warden, we have roped in three shooters to eliminate the tiger responsible for six human deaths in the last three months,” said CS Joshi, divisional forest officer, Ramnagar forest division, Nainital. “Three teams have also been deployed to tranquillise the big cat. All shooters will reach here late in the night...”
The three hunters are Ashish Das Gupta, Kirnesh Jung and Sayyad Ali Hadi, Joshi said.
Eight cages and 72 camera traps have been installed in the forest area where the six people lost their lives since December.
The first incident took place on December 29, when Mukesh of Damuwadhunga village in Kathgodam fell prey to a big cat. The second incident happened on January 13, when Nandi Sanwal of Tangad village lost her life, followed by Nathu Lal of Vajuniya village on January 17.
Janaki Devi of Paniyali village died on February 21. After a month, Dhanuli Devi of Bhaduni village fell prey to the big cat on Tuesday when she went to the forest to collect fodder with her daughter-in-law. The latest case was of Indira Devi of Kumaon colony of Damuwadhunga in Kathgodam on Thursday. She had gone to the forest to graze her goats.
After Nandi Sanwal’s death, the Wildlife Institute of India confirmed that a tiger was behind the attack. initially, foresters wanted to catch it with a tranquillising gun but after the sixth death in the same area, the warden issued an order to shoot it down.
Tigers can be killed in India only in exceptional circumstances. Corbett Tiger Reserve has 231 tigers while the surrounding areas including Ramnagar Forest division has around 35 tigers, many of which also venture into Corbett.
As local residents use the forests to graze livestock and collect firewood, there have been increasing incidents of human- wildlife conflict. The last time a tiger was hunted with official sanction in Uttarakhand was in 2016.
Two female elephants from the Corbett Tiger Reserve were pressed into service in a search operation. However, the forest has steep hills, making searches difficult, said KR Arya, ranger, Fatehpur forest range under Ramnagar forest division. “We are trying to make aware villagers not to enter the forest for firewood and fodder, but they are still venturing into the forest
-
Hate speech, journalists beaten at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'
Hate slogans were allegedly shouted and seven journalists assaulted at a “Hindu Mahapanchayat” led by controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand in outer Delhi's Burari on Sunday, an event the police said was organised without official clearance. Police said they denied permission for the event, as did the land-owning agency Delhi Development Authority. Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary was also present at the Mahapanchayat. The journalists were taken to Mukherjee Nagar police station.
-
Three men held for murdering businessman in Welcome area
Three men, aged between 22 and 30 years and having no previous criminal records, were arrested on Sunday for an alleged contract killing of a 37-year-old businessman in northeast Delhi's Welcome area last week, for which they were promised ₹3 lakh and paid ₹20,000 as token money, police said on Sunday.
-
Old Delhi alleys are full of uncommon sights. This evening a man is carrying a pendulum wall clock in Muhammed Afzal's arms, here in Pahari Bhojla. “I'm taking it to a clock shop in Galli Chooriwallan,” reveals Muhammed Afzal. “It needs its regular servicing,” he explains. “This thing is like magic,” he gushes, explaining that the clock's ghanta (bell) rings “very loudly” to announce every new hour. He now picks up the clock and walks on.
-
Centre’s panel takes over Delhi Gymkhana’s affairs
The Union government on Sunday appointed a six-member panel to formally take charge of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, two days after the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the centre to take over the management of the club. “Yes, it is correct that after the government appointed six members pursuant to NCLT orders, the board has taken charge,” said lawyer and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, who is among the members.
-
Ludhiana | Fleeing jeep driver mows down scooterist, 2 hurt
A man was crushed to death after a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hit his scooter near Kochar Market on Saturday night. The victim's wife, who was riding pillion, was grievously injured in the mishap. At first, the accused, Palwinder Singh of Talwara village, who was coming from Pakhowal Road, rammed into a golgappa cart, and injured the vendor. As he tried to flee the spot, he hit the victims' scooter.
