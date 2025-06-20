Uttarakhand: Family of 4, including 2 minors, killed after wall of house collapses

Dehradun: A family of four, including two minors, were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Mori village of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday late evening, police said. Village Mori is located approximately one kilometre uphill from the main road (Sourced/ HT)

Teams from the revenue department, state disaster response force (SDRF), and police recovered all four bodies. The deceased were identified as Gulam Hussain (26), his wife Rukma Khatoon (23), and their two minor children.

“We received information from the Mori police station today about a house collapse incident in village Mori, in which some people were reportedly buried under the debris,” SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Yaduvanshi added that village Mori is located approximately one kilometre uphill from the main road.

“At the scene, it was found that the incident had occurred during the night. Four members of the same family, who were inside the house at the time, died after being buried under the debris following the collapse of a wall,” Yaduvanshi said.

The police are yet to confirm the reason behind the collapse. “We have completed the search operation and coordinated with the local administration to assist in further necessary procedures,” Yaduvanshi said.