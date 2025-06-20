Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Uttarakhand: Family of 4, including 2 minors, killed after wall of house collapses

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 20, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Received information from Mori police station about a house collapse incident in village Mori, in which some people were reportedly buried under the debris: SDRF commandant

Dehradun: A family of four, including two minors, were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Mori village of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday late evening, police said.

Village Mori is located approximately one kilometre uphill from the main road (Sourced/ HT)
Village Mori is located approximately one kilometre uphill from the main road (Sourced/ HT)

Teams from the revenue department, state disaster response force (SDRF), and police recovered all four bodies. The deceased were identified as Gulam Hussain (26), his wife Rukma Khatoon (23), and their two minor children.

“We received information from the Mori police station today about a house collapse incident in village Mori, in which some people were reportedly buried under the debris,” SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Also Read: 3, including 2 children, dead as building collapses in Mathura

Yaduvanshi added that village Mori is located approximately one kilometre uphill from the main road.

“At the scene, it was found that the incident had occurred during the night. Four members of the same family, who were inside the house at the time, died after being buried under the debris following the collapse of a wall,” Yaduvanshi said.

Also Read: Three labourers trapped in Lko’s Ganeshganj wall collapse

The police are yet to confirm the reason behind the collapse. “We have completed the search operation and coordinated with the local administration to assist in further necessary procedures,” Yaduvanshi said.

News / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Family of 4, including 2 minors, killed after wall of house collapses
