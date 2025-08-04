Uttarakhand govt doctor accused of drunk driving suspended on CM’s orders

DEHRADUN: A government doctor has been suspended in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following accusations that he drove an official vehicle under the influence of alcohol and hit two motorcycles on Saturday, a state government statement said on Monday. The government doctor was allegedly involved in a drunk driving case (Pixabay)

Dr Mohammad Shah Hasan, deputy chief medical officer in Chamoli district, has been suspended with immediate effect, the statement said. Officials said the suspension was ordered following instructions from chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has emphasised strict adherence to discipline and service ethics in public service.

The statement said the incident had seriously compromised the dignity of public health services and damaged public trust.

The incident took place in the Tilani area of Rudraprayag district on Saturday. Two riders sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Dr Hasan, a senior officer, was allegedly found to be driving a government-owned sports utility vehicle when he hit the two bikers. The Directorate General of Medical Health and Family Welfare received a detailed report on August 3, which said Dr Hasan consumed alcohol before the incident.

Following the report, the state government said Dr Hasan’s actions were in clear violation of the Uttarakhand Government Servants Conduct Rules, 2002.

During the suspension period, Dr Hasan has been ordered to report to the Rudraprayag district headquarters and cooperate with the departmental inquiry that has been initiated.

The health department has been told to conduct a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation.

Health Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar said that the state government was committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and ethical behaviour in health services.

“There has been a clear violation of conduct in this case, and the government has taken it very seriously. Indiscipline, irresponsible behaviour or neglect of service responsibilities will not be tolerated at any level,” he said.

The state’s top health department official also noted that the incident not only caused trauma to the victims and their families but also hurt the health system’s credibility.

“Our goal is not just to provide treatment but also to uphold the public’s trust in the healthcare delivery mechanism. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will invite strict action,” he added.