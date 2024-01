Uttarakhand govt hikes Dearness Allowance of employees to 46%

The Uttarakhand government has increased the Dearness Allowance of its employees under the seventh pay commission from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent, according to an order issued here. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash, it said.

From January 1, 2024, onwards, the revised DA will be paid to the employees along with their salaries every month, the order said.

This will apply to state government employees and regularised and full-time employees of aided educational and technical education institutes, it added.