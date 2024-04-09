Uttarakhand gurdwara chief murder accused killed: police

Amarjeet Singh, one of the men accused of murdering Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva chief Baba Tarsem Singh in Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta, has been killed in what a police officer described as an “encounter” at Thana Bhagwanpur in Haridwar on Tuesday morning. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder. (AFP)

Senior police superintendent TC Manjunath said the “encounter” was triggered around 2am. He added that Amarjeet Singh’s accomplice fled in the dark and that police have launched a search to catch him.

Sarbjit Singh and Amarjeet Singh allegedly shot dead Tarsem Singh on March 28. The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder. A reward of ₹1 lakh each was announced for information that would lead to the arrest of the two alleged shooters.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder. They include two weapon suppliers.

Manjunath said it was a planned murder. “The planning began three to four months ago. We first arrested four people who were involved in the murder conspiracy. Based on the surveillance and scanning of CCTV cameras during our investigation, we arrested three more people.”

He added that Pargat Singh was arrested for the murder conspiracy and Sukhdev Singh Gill alias Sonu, and Jaspal Singh alias Mintu for allegedly supplying the murder weapon. Manjunath added Gill and Jaspal Singh handed over the weapon to the shooters on March 17. He said the two face multiple cases including that of murder.

“During our investigation, it has come to light that Sultan Singh, a resident of Bilaspur, played a major role in the murder conspiracy. He brought together criminals in the plan.”