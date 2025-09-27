Uttarakhand HC judge recuses from hearing Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s case, 15th judge to do so

Uttarakhand high court justice Ravindra Maithani has recused himself from hearing a case involving senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi. The Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT Photo)

Justice Maithani stepped aside from hearing a contempt petition filed by Chaturvedi against members and registry officials of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for alleged wilful disobedience of a stay order.

In his order dated September 26, justice Maithani stated, “List before another Bench of which I (Ravindra Maithani, J.) am not a Member.” The order, however, did not specify any reason for the recusal.

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch IFS officer, is currently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) in Uttarakhand. Justice Maithani becomes the third Uttarakhand HC judge to recuse from hearing matters related to him.

Earlier, justice Rakesh Thapliyal had recused in May 2023 from hearing Chaturvedi’s case linked to his appraisal report, and justice Manoj Tiwari recused in February 2024 in connection with a case over his central deputation.

Chaturvedi’s legal matters have consistently seen judicial withdrawals over the years. So far, 15 judges across different judicial forums have recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi’s cases. This includes two Supreme Court judges — Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice UU Lalit, three high court judges, two lower court judges, and eight CAT judges, including a former chairman.

This is also the fourth judicial recusal in Chaturvedi’s matters this year. In February 2025, CAT members Harvinder Oberai and B Anand withdrew from hearing his cases, while in April 2025, additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Neha Kushwaha also recused herself.