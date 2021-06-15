Uttarakhand opens Char Dham yatra for locals from 3 districts

Uttarakhand on Tuesday opened the Char Dham yatra for pilgrims from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of the state, where the four Himalayan shrines are located. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines, together called Char Dham, have been open since May for daily prayers but pilgrims have been kept out.

"People of Chamoli district now have the permission to visit Badrinath temple for 'darshan' if they have a negative RT-PCR test report. Similarly, people of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts can also now visit Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri respectively with a negative RT-PCR test report," cabinet minister and state government's official spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said.

On May 15, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened and traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. On May 29, amid the massive surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Uttarakhand government had suspended the Char Dham yatra for this year. The yatra was scheduled to start on May 14.

"Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of Covid-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja," Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat said.

Char Dham Yatra or pilgrimage begins from Yamunotri in the west, then proceeds to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.

Uttarakhand on Monday recorded 296 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state health bulletin. Active cases in the state now stand at 3908 with a positivity rate of 6.55%.



