Uttarakhand records highest number of large forest fires in India in last 7 days

Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of large forest fires and the highest number of fire alerts in the country in the last seven days (April 23-30), according to the data of the Forest Survey of India (FSI). Forest fire being doused in Dhanpur range of Kedarnath wildlife division. (HT photo)

Uttarakhand reported 201 large forest fire incidents in the last seven days compared to 11 large forest fire incidents in the same period last year. The state was followed by Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The state also recorded 3,338 fire alerts in the last seven days, the highest in the country, followed by Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. In the same period last year, the state had reported 234 fire alerts, according to FSI data

Over 600 hectares of forest land have been damaged by forest fires in the last six months.

Since November 1 last year, 653 incidents of forest fires have been reported in the state in which over 814 hectares of forest land have been damaged. Of the total land damaged, 267.8 hectares were damaged in the Garhwal region, 480.7 hectares in the Kumaon region and 65.5 hectares in the administrative wildlife regions.

On Tuesday, major forest fires were raging Tehri Garhwal’s Narendranagar Forest Division, Pauri Garhwal’s Lansdowne Forest Division, Tehri Garhwal’s Maniknath Dangchura Range, Tehri Garhwal’s Tola Beat, Pauri Garhwal’s Garhwal Forest Division, Chamoli’s Rudraprayag Range, Nainital’s Tarai East Forest Division, Bageshwar’s Dharamgarh Range, Pithoragarh’s Gangolihat Range and Pithoragarh’s Digtoli Beat.

In Uttarakhand, 0.17% of total forest cover comes under the extremely fire-prone category, 1.60% under very highly fire-prone, 9.32% under highly fire-prone, 21.66% under moderately fire-prone and 67.25% under less fire-prone category.

Vishal Singh, director, Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR), Dehradun, said forest fires in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past decade, posing significant threats to ecosystems and communities. “In the Himalayan region, changing fire regimes driven by climate change and human activities present daunting challenges for forest managers and local populations. Reports indicate an anticipated increase in heatwaves, droughts, and extended fire seasons in the Himalayan complex and India, exacerbating forest fire risks.

Uttarakhand stands out as one of the most affected states, despite advancements in satellite-based technologies aiding real-time monitoring by the state forest department. However, a lack of understanding of causative factors around forest fires has perpetuated misconceptions amongst stakeholders and hindered effective management efforts. Misinformation, fueled by activism and sensationalised news, has strained relations between communities and the forest department, impeding collaborative action”.

Ajay Singh Rawat, noted environmentalist said the frequency of forest fires is increasing over the decades as the population is growing and the presence of people in or near forests is increasing. “Changes in climate and dry spells are also contributing to the spread of forest fires, especially in Kumaon, where there are a lot of Pine trees and flammable pine needles on the forest floor. But overall alienation of people from the activities of the forest department over the decades has led to this situation. Forest fires can’t be stopped in the state, unless people on a mass scale are made involved and made aware”

Anoop Nautiyal, Dehradun-based social activist said for forest fire incidents to occur, a fire triangle of air, temperature and fuel load is needed. “If even one of the factors from this triangle is removed, then fire cases will automatically get reduced. As temperature and air can’t be controlled, the best strategy is to manage the fuel load. When the fuel load from the forest floor, that is pine needles, are removed, then naturally cases of forest fires can be reduced. So, the best strategy is to engage local communities in a big way to remove these pine needles, apart from engaging them in checking forest fire incidents”, he said

The state reported all-time low damage due to forest fires during the Covid epidemic, with mere 172 hectares of jungles getting damaged in 2020. But forest fires have again started to haunt the Himalayan state. The forest area affected due to forest fires in pre-Covid 2019 was 2,981 hectares, while in 2021 and 2022, around 3,576 and 3,425 hectares of forests were damaged, respectively. In 2023, over 933.5 hectares of forest land was damaged.

Forest fire activity is generally reported in Uttarakhand from February to June, with a peak in fire incidence in May and June. Besides man-made, other reasons for forest fires in the state include lightning, the friction of falling rocks and monkeys accidentally throwing stones that create sparks leading to forest fires. Over 90% of forest fires are man-made..

The fires impact biodiversity, be it the microorganisms in the soil, wildlife, small insects, birds and people living in and around the forests, affecting the overall ecology of an area. The official forest fire season starts on February 15 and ends on June 15. Richly forested Uttarakhand has a forest area of over 38,000 sq km, which constitutes 71% of the total geographical area of the state. More areas under forests with human habitations nearby means more chances of forest fire.