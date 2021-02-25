IND USA
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security

  • Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST

To ensure fool proof security cover during Mahakumbh 2021, Uttarakhand government will seek additional police force and communication operators from Uttar Pradesh, which has successfully hosted a similar mega religious event—Magh Mela in Prayagraj during the pandemic, said officials.

Kumbh Mela Force officials estimated the requirement of at least 1000 police personnel and 20 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Uttar Pradesh during peak Mahakumbh phase between April 5 and 15, when two royal baths (Shahi Snaans) will take place.

Officials felt that UP police’s experience in holding the Prayagraj Kumbh will come handy during the Haridwar Mahakumbh. In January this year, a team of officials from Uttarakhand visited Prayagraj to see how Magh Mela, the 57-day religious fair, was being organised in Corona times with a view to using the lessons for the management of Haridwar Mahakumbh.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will soon be meeting his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath with the request. The requirement of additional security was discussed during a meeting chaired by Rawat in Dehradun on Wednesday evening.

The Mela Force has also sought 100 communication operators from Uttar Pradesh. Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information, intelligence and other fair-related communication.

“Whether its security related, traffic update, traffic diversion, directives, or any intelligence input, speedy communication will be provided through these UP based control rooms," said assistant superintendent of communications, Kumbh Force, Mukesh Thakur.

Also Watch:Women commando force becomes part of Uttarakhand police

Mela Force inspector general of police Sanjay Gunjiyal said along with the Central paramilitary forces, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh police, the elite National Security Guards (NSG) commandos will also be deputed for Mahakumbh duty.

"By April first week, a full-fledged Mela Force will be deployed. Already, 12 companies of central paramilitary forces have arrived and by Maha Shivratri festive bath (March 11), it will be increased to 40 companies," said assistant superintendent of Mahakumbh Force, Surjeet Pawar.

