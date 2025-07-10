Uttarakhand: 1 killed, 12 injured in hydrogen cylinder blast at Kashipur factory

Rudrapur: A 37-year-old man was killed and 12 others were injured on Thursday after a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded in a Kashipur factory on Moradabad Road in Uttarakhand, police said. Police identified the deceased as Shyamu Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. (Representative photo)

The cylinders were stored in the godown of Surya Roshni Limited, which manufactures electric bulbs, tube lights, and other electrical products.

Police said that the deceased, Shyamu Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, also had lost both his legs due to the intensity of the blast. The injured were admitted to Ayushman Hospital on Moradabad Road.

Workers present at the factory said Shyamu had gone to the godown when the gas cylinder exploded around 10 am.

“We are trying to provide best treatment to the injured. CM Dhami has instructed us to shift injured to higher centres if needed. We have asked the chief medical officer to camp in Kashipur to monitor the treatment,” commissioner of Kumaon region Deepak Rawat said.

The injured include Alok Kumar of Jaspur Khurd, Poonam of Vaishali Colony, Manisha of Islamnagar, Girija Devi of Hariyawala, Jyoti of Tanda, Rohit and Shubham from Kashipur, Reeta Singh of Jaspur, Ankit Kumar Sharma of Moradabad, Rohtash Singh of Bijnor, Gaurav Singh, and Sanjni Kumari from Bareilly.

District magistrate (DM) Nitin Singh Bhadoria and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manikant Mishra visited the factory. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed for the rescue operation.

“I have asked the DM to constitute a committee for the inquiry of the incident to know the lapses responsible for the incident,” Rawat said.

No statement was released from the factory management till the filing of this copy.