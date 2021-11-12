Wary of migrant voters from Delhi, BJP makes plans for 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls

With only a few months left for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections to be held in early 2022, the ruling BJP has got into election mode with its leaders expressing confidence that they would emerge victorious. But, their confidence seems to waver a bit when it comes to the ‘Delhi’ factor.

The BJP on Wednesday, launched its mega voter outreach drive with the slogan ‘Ghar Ghar Bhajpa, Har Ghar Bhajpa’ but if party insiders are to be believed, the leadership fears that the slogan might fail to enter the homes of the migrants living in Delhi.

Citing the potential threat for them in the upcoming elections, senior leaders of the BJP said that the migrants living in Delhi may cause a dent in their vote bank, especially in the hilly areas by talking about the free amenities they get in the national capital like water and electricity.

This was also evident when a few days ago, party state president Madan Kaushik after attending the national executive committee meeting had said that “BJP is chalking out a special strategy for the migrants of Uttarakhand.” He however, didn’t name any specific state or Union Territory where the migrants probably lived and worked.

“The party is very serious about the voters working and living in Delhi and the damage they might do upon returning to their villages during the polls in 2022,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

There are over 2.50 lakh migrants from Uttarakhand living in Delhi for their livelihood who come from the hill districts of Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag.

“The figure is very significant...And the significance increases more with the fact that a majority of them are from the villages in the hilly areas of the state where a margin of a few hundred votes makes the difference between a win and loss,” said the leader.

Citing the reason behind the perceived threat from the Delhi-based migrants, he stated that living in Delhi, they get free water and electricity being provided by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“And in hilly areas, availability of these services is very vital. During the election, when they will return to the villages to vote, they will talk about these facilities to fellow villagers. That will surely impact their thought before exercising their franchise and they will have the same expectations from the BJP government,” said the leader.

“The party leadership is not ignorant about this factor...It is taking it seriously and as a result we are chalking out a strategy for the migrants to deal with the threat they will bring during the elections,” he said.

The leader however, also expressed confidence that the party will manage various issues by January.

“As of now, the political air is such that, it won’t be a cakewalk for the BJP this time. We too will also not contest the elections with overconfidence and are aware that we are in the danger zone. But having said that, we are confident to manage all the odds by mid-January when we will announce our final list of candidates and win the polls,” the leader said.

With the BJP taking the Delhi-based migrants as the biggest threat to them in the elections, political analysts say that it is the “issue-based politics of AAP in Delhi which the BJP here is wary of”.

Senior political commentator SMA Kazmi who has been following Uttarakhand politics for over two decades, said, “Over the last few years the way AAP has made governance a major issue during polls, it is now posing a threat to the BJP.”

“The AAP government had promised free water and electricity along with improved health and education services which they have actually delivered on the ground. The migrants living there are witness to that. Its Uttarakhand unit is also promising the same here which is the main cause of worry for the ruling BJP,” said Kazmi.

“The AAP’s politics on governance issues is worrying the BJP as it knows that it has the ability to nullify their communal politics in Uttarakhand. Among the total migrants in a village, even if a single one returns to his village from Delhi, he may influence 20 voters with his experience in Delhi. This is the reason; BJP is making a separate strategy for them,” he added.

Another political analyst and professor of political science MM Semwal in Garhwal Central University in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, talking about the migrant threat to BJP said, “It is unlikely that a large number of migrants will return to their villages to vote as the elections are slated in the winter months of January or February.”

AAP state spokesperson Naveen Pirshali said, “AAP has always focussed their politics on development issues unlike BJP. Those from Uttarakhand living in Delhi are witness to that. At the same time, they also know what the parties ruling in Uttarakhand have been doing. We are confident that the people of Uttarakhand will give us a chance to serve them.”