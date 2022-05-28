Watch | Indo-Nepal border sealed in view of Champawat by-election
The India-Nepal border in Uttarkhand’s Champawat district has been sealed in the wake of the Champawat by-election which is scheduled to be held on May 31. The border will be opened on June 1.
“The indo-Nepal border has been sealed in view of the Champawat by-election. Voting is to be held on May 31, due to which Tanakpur Baramdev Nepal border has been sealed. It will be opened on June 1”, the Champawat district administration was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting the by-poll from the constituency to remain in office. The by-poll is critical for the chief minister and the ruling BJP as Dhami may have been sworn in as CM in March, on the back of an emphatic election victory, but he failed to win an assembly seat. This means he has less than six months to win a by-poll or, in what will be an embarrassment for the BJP, must resign.
In the assembly polls in February, the BJP won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats, but Dhami lost from Khatima. The seat was won by the BJP's Kailash Chandra Gehtori in this election (and 2017 too). Gehtori quit allowing Dhami a second shot at an assembly seat.
Earlier in the day, Dhami also held a roadshow with Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Tanakpur to seek people's support.
"For the first time since it became a district in 1997, Champawat has got an opportunity to elect a chief minister and not just an MLA. You should not waste this opportunity. I appeal to you to vote overwhelmingly in favour of the youthful leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami for the rapid development of the area," Adityanath said
-
E-charting system, lift, automatic ladder inaugurated at Prayagraj Junction by BJP MP
The Prayagraj Junction railway station will become a world class station in the next two years with the help of technology based innovations, said local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday. She was speaking on the occasion of the launch of e-charting system, newly installed lift and automatic ladder at Prayagraj Junction railway station. MP from Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel was also present on the occasion.
-
Office of profit row: EC grants Soren’s plea for more time to appear
The Election Commission of India, acting on a plea from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for more time to present his case on allegations that he held an office of profit that could potentially disqualify his state assembly membership, has rescheduled its hearing on the matter from May 31 to June 14, officials said.
-
BPSC exam paper leak: Revenue officer arrested from Araria
A fourth government official has been arrested by Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police in connection with the leak of question papers of state's civil services examination, which was held on May 8 and cancelled hours later as a set of question papers began circulating on social media even as the examination was being held, officials familiar with the matter said. Rahul Kumar (26), who is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district's father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector. Rahul's centre was in Siwan.
-
Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.
-
Delhi HC notice as construction worker waits 5 years for aid for child's wedding
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on a plea of a construction worker who had applied for financial assistance for their daughter's marriage in 2017. It is alleged that now Board officials are demanding the marriage certificate of his daughter for disposal of his application which is in violation of the Board's own rule.
