Watch: Congress leader Harish Rawat stages a sit-in to protest potholed highway in Uttarakhand
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday staged a nearly hour-long sit-in on the national highway in Haldwani to protest the condition of the road that he said was claiming lives of a number of people as the government remained a mute spectator.
The former chief minister said the non-completion of National Highway 109 near and and potholes across the entire stretch were leading to accidents and deaths.
A video shared by news agency ANI showed Rawat urging the BJP-led government in the hill state and the Centre to look into the issue. “Accidents are happening every day and people are losing their lives,” he said. He further said construction of the highway was yet to be completed even after years, but “the government has nothing to do with it”. Rawat also promised to continue his protests over such issues in future too.
According to a report in Live Hindustan, the Congress veteran was passing through the highway while on his way to Haridwar after campaigning for the Champawat by-election. He stopped his convoy on the national highway Motahaldu and began a sit-in.
The Champawat by-election is scheduled to be held on May 31. Rawat has been aggressively campaigning for the bypolls for which the Congress has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate.
Earlier, addressing a gathering, Rawat said the Congress will give a "tough fight" to the BJP in the election.
In the recently concluded Assembly election, the Congress that was hoping to make a comeback under Rawat's leadership managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats, while the BJP came back to power with 47 constituencies in its kitty.
One dead, three injured in accident in Bhiwandi
Thane A 64-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a cab ferrying two passengers near Manas petrol pump in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The deceased Iqaram has been identified as Iqaram Nishan Ahmad, 64, and the injured as Ashfaque Ishaque Shaikh, 35, Majid Mustaque Qureshi, 38 and Jitesh Joshi, 28, all residents of Bhiwandi.
Auto driver who killed his paramour traced via cell phone IMEI number
Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar on Tuesday night from Panvel for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman Reshma Sachin Garude, the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a sim card in the name of the deceased to avoid getting caught. The phone, however, led the police to him. Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls.
CM, not governor, to be chancellor of universities, decides Bengal cabinet
The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday decided to table a bill in the state assembly to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities, education minister Bratya Basu said, a move that is seen as a fallout of the long-running battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. There has been no reaction from Raj Bhawan to the decision.
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after gangster’s video on social media
Faridkot Modern Jail superintendent Joginder Pal was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after a clip of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide making a video call from the jail was widely shared on social media. Also read: Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail On Wednesday, the police had booked accused Karan Sharma, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, under the Prisons Act after a mobile phone was recovered from him.
Body found on railway tracks in Ludhiana: 3 held for murder
Eight days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village, three men were arrested for Harwinder's murder on Thursday. Two of the suspects, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba and Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda, were arrested by the CIA staff while Deepak alias Kayua was arrested by the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. The family of the deceased was also called for identification.
