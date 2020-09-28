Dehu cantt, nagar parishads see higher number of fatalities in 51-60 age bracket than rest of district

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:47 IST

PUNE Dehu road cantonment and the nagar pparishads are reporting a 30% incidence of Covid-19 fatalities in the 50-59 age group.

Poor critical care infrastructure in these areas, is being cited as one possible factor.

In comparison with Pune district, which includes cantonment boards and the nagar parishads, Pune district accounts for 22% or 1,320 fatalities in the age group of 51-60 years; also 1,776 deaths in the age group of 61-70 years. These are from a total Covid-related death toll of 5,954.

In comparison, Dehu cantonment accounts for 30.3% or 492 deaths in the age group of 50-59, with 33.3% deaths from the 60-69-year age group.

Also, the 14 nagar parishads have reported 32.8% deaths from the age group of 50-59 years and 19.7% deaths from 60-69 age group.

With respect to critical healthcare too, Dehu cantonment has no oxygenated isolation beds; and no ICU beds with or without ventilators. The 14 nagar parishads in the district have 406 oxygenated isolation beds, 92 ICU beds without ventilators and 63 with ventilators.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Zilla Parishad said, “There is a 500-bed hospital in Maval taluka which borders Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and is just six km from Dehu road cantonment board.”

“The area is densely populated and most residents have retired. I cannot say what could be the exact cause, but the health facilities are within reach for anyone who needs it,” he said.