e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Delhi assembly to host Commonwealth Youth Parliament

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Delhi Assembly will host the 10th edition of the three-day Commonwealth Youth Parliament event that starts on Monday, senior Vidhan Sabha officials said.

In a statement, the Vishan Sabha secretariat said, “47 participants from 24 countries are participating in this prestigious event. 11 participants are from India…The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is an opportunity to demonstrate to the youth about the role and purpose of the legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance.”

The event is open to candidates from commonwealth nations aged between 18 and 29 years.

top news
Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP move Supreme Court after BJP’s Maharashtra comeback
Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP move Supreme Court after BJP’s Maharashtra comeback
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities