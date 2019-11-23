Delhi assembly to host Commonwealth Youth Parliament

cities

New Delhi:

Delhi Assembly will host the 10th edition of the three-day Commonwealth Youth Parliament event that starts on Monday, senior Vidhan Sabha officials said.

In a statement, the Vishan Sabha secretariat said, “47 participants from 24 countries are participating in this prestigious event. 11 participants are from India…The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is an opportunity to demonstrate to the youth about the role and purpose of the legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance.”

The event is open to candidates from commonwealth nations aged between 18 and 29 years.