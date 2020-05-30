Delhi banker’s wife, dhaba owner’s son test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:01 IST

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Saturday, taking the district’s total count to 114.

Of these only nine remain active, as 102 people have recovered so far while three have died.

Those tested positive include a 29-year-old woman from Sector 71, whose husband was recently found infected upon returning from Delhi, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

A State Bank of India employee, the husband had been residing in Delhi for the past two years and was visiting his family when he developed symptoms and was tested positive on May 27. The woman was asymptomatic, but tested positive after her samples were taken.

The other case pertains to a 21-year-old youth from Sector 77, whose samples were collected at the flu clinic in the civil hospital after he showed mild symptoms.

“We have already quarantined and taken samples of his father, mother and sister. The family runs a dhaba and we are trying to ascertain his other contacts,” said Dr Singh, adding that the youth has no travel history and his source of infection in not known yet.