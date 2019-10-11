e-paper
Delhi cops in civies brandish AK-47 at Lalheri Chowk in Ludhiana

Had come in search of a local cabbie believed to be involved in a fraud case, try to bundle him into their vehicle

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The other taxi drivers tried to rescue him and got into a fist fight with the cops following which one of them flashed his rifle.
The other taxi drivers tried to rescue him and got into a fist fight with the cops following which one of them flashed his rifle.(HT PHOTO)
         

Tension gripped the Lalheri Chowk area of Khanna after three Delhi police personnel in their civvies brandished an AK-47 rifle at a group of taxi drivers on Thursday evening.

It was later found that the cops had come to round up a local taxi driver, identified as Hansraj alias Teeta for an investigation. However, they did not have any arrest warrant.

The incident took place around 5.30pm when the three cops tried to bundle Hansraj into a Toyota Innova car, leading the other taxi drivers to believe he was being kidnapped. The other drivers, in an attempt to rescue him, got into a fist fight with the cops following which one of them flashed his rifle at them.

Following this, some locals informed the Khanna police. It was only after the local police reached the spot that it came to the fore that the three men were police personnel from the special cell of Delhi, who had come to investigate a case.

Inspector Kuljinder Singh, Khanna City-1 station house officer, said, “The Delhi police personnel had come here to investigate a complaint. However, they had not informed us about their presence. There was a fraud complaint against the local taxi driver, Hansraj, however, no FIR was registered so far, so the cops didn’t have a warrant.”

The cops left after telling Hansraj to join investigations.

The taxi drivers filed a complaint with deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh, seeking action against the Delhi cops for thrashing and attempting to kidnap Hansraj.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:35 IST

