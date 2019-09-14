Delhi government ropes in RWAs for its anti-mosquito campaign

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:24 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding with two residents welfare association (RWA) umbrella bodies to endorse its ongoing anti-mosquito breeding campaign.

“The government has signed memorandums of understanding with two RWA apex bodies as part of its initiative to reach out for the mega anti-dengue campaign… These RWA bodies have pledged their full support to help the government in reaching out to individual RWAs across the city under their fold and motivate them to join the campaign for prevention of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue and chikungunya,” a statement released by Delhi government statement said.

The government further said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a convention of Delhi’s RWAs in Talkatora stadium on September 24.

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the anti-mosquito breeding campaign titled “10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 minute” citizens’ campaign, urging people in the city to contribute 10 minutes of their time at 10 in the morning every Sunday for 10 weeks for checking their residences and office premises for water accumulation, which could lead to mosquito breeding. The chief minister is leading the campaign himself and has directed all his ministers, MLAs, schools and public offices to join the campaign.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, on Saturday, said, “The participation of RWAs is very important for the campaign as they are the ones who can ensure that this campaign actually turns out to be a mass success. The RWAs can approach individual households and request them to join the campaign.”

“We welcome the initiative and we will recommend all member RWAs to take the campaign up intensely in their respective locality,” said Ashutosh Dikshit of URJA, one of the RWA umbrella bodies with which the government signed an MoU on Saturday.

“The goals cannot be achieved without active participation of citizens. We will take the responsibility of carrying forward the message to all member RWAs to help the government in this regard,” said Suchita Meena of Citizens’ Alliance, an RWA umbrella body, which signed the MoU with the governnment.

(ends)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 20:24 IST