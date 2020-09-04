Delhi govt notifies Metro SOP

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:11 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday issued orders to commence Metro operations in the city and notified the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Central government and the Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC).

The order was issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev after transport minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with DMRC officials, including its chief Mangu Singh on how train services will be resumed.

“The DMRC today presented its SOP before the Delhi government. I directed the corporation to carry out an extensive campaign where people are informed about the new norms of the Metro. The DMRC MD informed the government that some of the stations may be skipped if sufficient passengers are not likely to use them. Decision on which station will be skipped will depend on the number of people waiting there. It will have to be communicated by the operations control centre (OCC) from time to time,” Gahlot said after the meeting.

The DMRC’s SOP, seen by HT, also stated that stopping time of trains at each station will be increased so that passengers have sufficient time to board and alight. “Train doors shall remain open at terminal stations to let fresh air infuse in the train… Even penalties on violation of any norm under the Delhi Metro rules will be taken only through digital payment methods… Validity of all parking passes will be extended as parking will remain operational at stations which have such facility… Alcohol based sanitiser cans provided at stations will be kept at 2-3 well ventilated locations/rooms equipped with fire detection and suppression system,” the Delhi Metro’s SOP read.

It further said DMRC officials shall be deputed at every station initially for two weeks to monitor that social distancing is strictly observed by the commuters, all of them wear masks and that all things are being run in order with cleanliness being maintained.

“After two weeks, the concerned station manager will continue the monitoring. Train operators will monitor crowd inside trains through CCTV for ensuring social distancing,” the document read.

CCTV CAMERAS AND GPS IN ALL BUSES BY NOVEMBER

Gahlot also said that the Delhi government will install CCTV cameras and GPS trackers in 5,500 of its Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses by November this year.

“We are trying to bring our focus on petty and unnoticed crimes faced by women commuters in the buses. Today, I have personally inspected the working of the Command & Control Centre and I am glad that even the smallest incident of any crime can be captured and recorded. The presence of our Bus Marshals, have already reduced crimes in buses. Now, with this initiative, we are confident that commuters in Delhi can confidently use public transport any time of the day,” the minister said.