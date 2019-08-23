Delhi govt to pay board exam fees for its schools

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:08 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday asked all its schools not to collect examination fees from class 10 and 12 students for paying the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and complete the rest of the registration process.

The move resolved the confusion hovering around the payment of board examination fees of Delhi government school students.

In June, the Delhi government had announced that it would pay the complete examination fee of all students in its schools, who will write the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

But in the absence of any directive from the government, the schools were confused and started collecting fees from the students.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter saying, “The Delhi government will pay the complete examination fee of the government school students who will appear for Class 10 and 12 board exams. The schools have been directed not to collect any fee from the students.”

Savita Drall, director examination, issued a circular to heads of all government schools (HoS), saying the rule will be applicable to all government and government-aided schools and Patrachar Vidyalayas--offering education through the distance mode.

The CBSE had this month revised the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12 students. The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 were doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1200 for five subjects.

In Delhi, SC/ST students are only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government paid the rest of the amount as subsidy.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 20:08 IST