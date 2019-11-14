Delhi HC issues directions to curb air pollution, slams authorities

cities

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a slew of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital, including clearing of encroachments and increasing forest cover, legal news website Live Law reported.

The court also pulled up the Delhi government and other authorities for failing to implement measures to control dust emission and open dumping of waste and debris.

Issuing the directions in a suo moto matter on air pollution in Delhi, a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, “The forest department is directed to prepare a list of all pending litigations on illegal encroachments before all the forums.”

It said the chief conservator of forests must be present in court and file an affidavit mentioning the number of trees that are being planted between January 2018 and November 2019, the website said.

“The affidavit must also state the future plan of action of the department to increase the green cover and take action against illegal encroachment,” the bench said.

It directed all municipal bodies to fix responsibility of officials under whose jurisdiction unpaved roads and dumping of construction debris is found.

The bench asked the secretaries of government departments concerned to file affidavits to highlight the implementation of the guidelines.