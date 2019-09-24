Delhi HC orders fire safety inspection of Karol bagh with drones

cities

Taking note of unauthorised constructions and traffic congestion in Karol Bagh, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to use drones to conduct a fire safety inspection in the neighbourhood.

The court directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to file a joint status report and posted the matter till October 14. The bench reprimanded the north MCD and DFS for not filing status reports on its earlier orders.

Taking into account “unauthorised construction and congestion due to traffic and other factors, the authorities are directed to conduct inspection through drones,” a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Asha Menon said.

In the last hearing, the bench had directed MCD and DFS to appoint nodal officers for regular interaction and communication so that fire audit is given priority.

On Tuesday, the court said that in absence of a status report, it would assume nodal officers have not been appointed. “Mere assurance of coordination by the authorities is of no use,” it said, adding both departments would conduct a meeting to discuss the issue in two weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Karol Bagh resident Neena Narang through advocate Satyajit Sarna, regarding problems created by parking of vehicles in almost three out of four lanes in one direction, leaving only a single lane for the movement of traffic.

On Tuesday, the bench directed Delhi Traffic Police to strictly abide with its orders issued in November 2018 and July this year to ban loading and unloading of goods in Karol Bagh and 13 other markets in the day.

Advocate Sanjeev Ralli, representing the Karol Bagh Market Association, said the authorities did not take serious steps to enforce court order on loading of goods.

The traffic police counsel assured the court that action would be taken against improper, unauthorised and obstructive parking in markets. He said the joint commissioner of police (traffic) issued circulars to all the deputy commissioners of police to take action against those violating loading/ unloading time restrictions.

