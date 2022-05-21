1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka
A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.
Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.
While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.
The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.
According to police, a caller informed them about the incident and said some people were trapped under the rubble.
A police team reached the spot and found a labourer got buried, a senior police officer said.
Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh (50) of Sector-17 Dwarka, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit (72) of Vikas Vihar, the contractor for the job, the police said.
Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.
Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network
Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government. As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years.
Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member's home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, All India Congress Committee member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40.
Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31.
