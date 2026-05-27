The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will install special collection boxes for old clothes at 10 major metro stations across the Capital, officials said on Tuesday. 10 Delhi metro stations to get clothes collection boxes for recycling

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said textile waste is among the rapidly growing environmental challenges, and this initiative will ensure scientific recycling of old clothes.

The garments will be segregated into different categories and made available to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) for reuse and upcycling into useful products. Various items, including bags and rugs, will be made from these clothes. The remaining garments will be sent to recycling units, where they will be converted into products such as yarn, fibre and non-woven felt, ensuring minimal waste.

The 10 metro stations identified for the initiative are Shahdara (Red Line), Mohan Estate (Violet Line), Rohini West (Red Line), Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines), Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line), Mayur Vihar Phase-1 (Blue and Pink Lines), Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines), Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines), Dwarka (Blue Line) and Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line), she said.

The Delhi government will ensure that the collected clothes are utilised in an environmentally friendly manner and that transparency and efficiency are maintained throughout the process, the CM said.

DMRC will also provide dedicated spaces at selected metro stations for the display and sale of these upcycled products, officials said.

According to DMRC, the collection areas will be named Delhi Metro Ladies’ Welfare Organisation (DMLWO). Formalities related to the installation of collection boxes, branding and the signing of an MoU are currently being completed, officials said.