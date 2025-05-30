100 days of Delhi govt: 7 MPs, 48 MLAs,top BJP leaders at mega JLN event

The Delhi government will on Friday present its road map for the future ahead of a large-scale event on Saturday at the JLN Stadium, where chief minister Rekha Gupta will present the government’s “report card” of 100 days in office, officials familiar with the matter said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at LNJP Hospital on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Scheduled for 11am, the event on Saturday will see the participation of Delhi’s 7 MPs, 48 MLAs, Delhi BJP president and key party functionaries, whose names are yet to be finalised, officials said.

An official privy to the plans, requesting anonymity, said: “All Delhi cabinet ministers, Delhi BJP functionaries, MPs, MLAs and hundreds of Delhiites will be invited for the event. Some central government ministers may also attend the event. The invitation cards for the programme are being sent and final touches are being given to the preparations.”

On Friday, chief minister Gupta and her cabinet ministers are likely to address a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, wherein more details about Saturday’s event may be disclosed, a second government official said. The cabinet will also share the achievements of the government, the official said.

Among key topics that are likely to feature in the report card are the public issue of Ayushman Bharat cards, health coverage of ₹10 lakh for elderly citizens, the ₹1 lakh crore development budget for Delhi, Yamuna clean-up plans, budget allocations for installing STPs, the Devi Yojana bus scheme, and GPS tracking of water tankers. Another key topic is the commencement of developing Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to provide people with free medicines, health checks and X-rays. Also, the policy-level decision for the Mahila Samman scheme may be mentioned, officials said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: “While 100 days is a very short period to assess a government that came to power after a decade of misgovernance, it is a matter of satisfaction that the BJP government has succeeded in creating a positive image. The greatest achievement of CM Rekha Gupta’s government is that, unlike Arvind Kejriwal, who engaged in negative politics by blaming the central government, BJP, and officials for his failures, the BJP government is proactive and is addressing every issue of Delhiites.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition Atishi said the “BJP government has failed” at a press conference on the day.

“Instead of fulfilling promises, the BJP government spent its first 100 days shutting down public welfare schemes…power outages have returned, women did not receive ₹2,500 or free LPG cylinders on Holi, private school fees have gone up, and Delhi reels under a crippling water crisis,” Atishi said.

BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP government has continued all welfare schemes, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during assembly elections. “Chief minister Rekha Gupta has prepared a road map for a developed Delhi. In every area—waterlogging, pollution, transport, drinking water, education, health care—Delhi is now moving towards becoming the developed capital of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dreams,” Bidhuri said.