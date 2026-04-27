11,800 booked for violations in 3-hour Delhi traffic drive

The Delhi traffic police claimed to have caught more than 11,800 people during a special three-hour drive on Saturday for allegedly breaking traffic rules and disturbing road safety. Delhi Police officers said the city-wide drive was conducted to focus on improper parking and wrong side driving. Over 300,000 people received fines for wrong side driving in 2025 and 260,000 people for improper or unauthorised parking. (HT)

Since the start of this year, Delhi Police have started booking offenders under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 281 (rash driving) in cases of wrong-side driving. Cases will be filed only in instances where the violation poses a life-threatening risk or involves repeat offenders, police had earlier said.

Over 300,000 people received fines for wrong side driving in 2025 and 260,000 people for improper or unauthorised parking.

Vijayanta Goyal Arya, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) said, “The drive was made to target causes of congestion and accidents in Delhi which are due to improper/obstructive parking and wrong-side driving. The drive was executed simultaneously across all ranges and districts of Delhi.”

She said that action was taken against vehicles obstructing traffic flow on main roads, service lanes, and key market areas.

“Special attention was given to towing away vehicles parked at no-parking zones, near intersections, and on footpaths. More than 8,500 prosecutions were carried out. We also had dedicated teams who were deployed at accident-prone stretches, arterial roads, and areas with frequent violations. This was done to prosecute drivers moving against the designated traffic flow. The drive targeted all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws, and commercial vehicles, given the high risk of wrong-side driving poses to all road users. Over 3,500 were prosecuted and fined.”

Police said key markets such as Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, CP, Saket and others were analysed.