Thu, Aug 21, 2025
121 Delhi schools receive bomb threat mails, demand $2,000 ransom

ByVarun Bhandari
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:56 am IST

Police were informed, the standard operating procedure was followed, and no bomb was found inside any school.

At least 121 schools in the Capital received bomb threat emails on Tuesday claiming explosives have been planted inside the premises. This is the second such incident in a week.

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch search operations, officials said. (PTI)
At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch search operations, officials said. (PTI)

As per the email, the message claimed to be from “Terrorizers 111 group”, demanding a ransom of $2,000.

Police were informed, the standard operating procedure was followed, and no bomb was found inside any school. “We received the mail on Tuesday night, the police were duly informed and a proper search of the school premises was conducted. The school schedule was not disrupted,” Sudha Acharya, principal, ITL Public School, Dwarka, said.

“We followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) and carried out the combing operation in the schools throughout the night through bomb detection teams and sniffers dogs. However, nothing suspicious was found in any of the schools that received the threat email. No fresh case has been registered, as a case for similar bomb threats received in the past is being probed by the special cell,” an investigating officer said.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said there were more than 350 email IDs, including the 121 schools, on which the message was sent.

Of the 121 schools, 59 were in Dwarka police district, 22 in southwest, 15 in west, 13 in south, nine and three in Rohini and east districts, respectively.

