12th century shrine razed in DDA drive at Delhi’s Mehrauli

On January 30, the grave of Baba Haji Rozbih — believed to be one of the first Sufi saints in Delhi — located inside Sanjay Van, a dense reserved forest in Mehrauli, was razed to the ground by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The shrine before the demolition drive in 2022. (Sair-e-Hind)

A senior DDA official told HT that several religious structures inside Sanjay Van, which is a part of the Southern Ridge, were demolished, including the 12th century grave.

“As per the Ridge Management Board, the ridge area should be free of all types of encroachment, and so a committee was formed which suggested the removal of several illegal structures inside Sanjay Van,” said the DDA official, who asked not to be named.

The demolition comes even as more than 314 hectares of the Southern Ridge are encroached, according to reports submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). These encroachments include scores of multi-storey buildings and sprawling farmhouses, many of which have expanded deep into the dense forests of the ridge. Authorities have done little to take them down, despite a raft of court orders and observations. For instance, in December last year, the Delhi high court pulled up the state government for “dragging its feet” on stripping the Ridge of encroachments.

But the demolition action, and the logic, prompted historians and activists to raise questions over “encroachment” by an edifice that has existed for 900 years, and wonder if the agencies were targeting old monuments rather than new violations in the forested area.

The grave, which was at the entrance of Qila Lal Kot, finds mention in the definitive “List of Muhammadan and Hindu Monuments, Volume III- Mahrauli Zila” published in 1922 by Maulvi Zafar Hasan, assistant superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to the list: “Baba Haji Rozbih is revered as one of the oldest saints of Delhi. He is said to have come during the time of Rai Pithura and took up his abode in a cave near the ditch of the fort.”

The 20th century text also mentions that “many of the Hindus embraced Islam by his advice, and the astrologers regarded this as an ill omen, and told the Raja that the coming of Baba Haji foreboded the advent of the Muhammadan rule into Delhi. It is also alleged by local tradition that a daughter of Rai Pithura also embraced Islam through him, and the other plaster grave which lies in the enclosure is assigned to her.”

While there is little known about when exactly the Sufi saint reached Delhi, the list marks that the grave came up in the “latter part of the 12th century AD”.

Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist of ASI (Delhi Circle), told HT that the grave was not a part of the list of protected monuments under ASI. “It is not listed. We were not contacted by DDA or any other body before the demolition was carried out,” Singh said.

In fact, the 20th century list by Maulvi Hasan mentioned that it was “unnecessary” to protect this structure under “Act VII of 1904 (Ancient Monuments Preservation Act).

The mosque of Akhoondji – whose date of construction is unknown, but date of repair is mentioned by Maulvi Hasan in the list as 1270 AH (1853-4 AD) – was also demolished by DDA on January 30.

The news of the demolitions, however, surfaced on social media on Sunday, five days after the DDA’s action as parts of the area have been cordoned off. On Sunday, Sair e Hind, an Instagram page dedicated to Delhi’s history and heritage walks, posted a photo of the rubble that now occupies the spot where the grave of Baba Haji Rozbih existed.

Syed Yusuf Shahab, who is the co-founder of the page, told HT, “I received a call yesterday from a friend, who lives in Chirag Delhi, and visits Sanjay Van on the weekends. He said that the grave had been removed. He also shared a photo, which I posted on the page.”

Rana Safvi, historian and author, said that calling the religious structures inside Sanjay Van “encroachments” was incorrect. “The grave of Baba Haji Rozbih has been here for centuries. How can something from the past be an encroachment in the present? This is a huge loss for students, historians, and Delhi. Often, one would see Hindus and Muslims offer their respect here,” said Safvi.

Historian and author Sam Dalrymple, too, echoed the sentiment. “That it was declared an encroachment and demolished in such a hurry is a bitter loss for everyone,” he said.