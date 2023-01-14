Home / Cities / Delhi News / 14 Covid warriors to get 1crore each in Delhi

14 Covid warriors to get 1crore each in Delhi

delhi news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 02:56 AM IST

The Delhi government will give an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore to the families of 14 Covid Warriors who died from the infection while on duty during the pandemic, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday

The Delhi government will give an ex-gratia amount of 1 crore to the families of 14 Covid Warriors who died from the infection while on duty during the pandemic, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The 14 individuals include professor Sanjay Kumar Gupta, former medical superintendent, All India Institute of Ayurveda, Sarita Vihar, Dr Anil Kumar Rawat, consultant general surgery, Saroj Superspeciality Hospital, Jagram, sanitation worker, Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, Baburam, peon, Delhi Cantonment Board Hospital, Mohan Singh Negi, OT assistant, Lajpat Nagar Colony Hospital, MCD and Rajeev Malhotra, dark room assistant, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

Also Read: ‘What’s the purpose of having an elected govt’: SC on AAP vs Centre power tussle

The decision was taken in the meeting of the group of ministers chaired by Sisodia. The meeting was also attended by Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The list also includes Dr Prerna Jain, doctor, DGHS, Delhi, Dr Ramesh Kumar, CMO in-charge, MCD, Rajni Chauhan, nursing officer, M&CW, south DMC, Tilak Nagar, Gayatri Sharma, ANM, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Rita Vohra, lab technician, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ravi Kumar, junior assistant, Acharyashree Bhikshu Government Hospital, Madhu Rana, teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya (co-ed) Basaidarapur, south MCD and Devraj, BLO-New Delhi.

delhi coronavirus coronavirus delhi + 1 more
Story Saved
