 Around 14,000 VVPATS to be used in Delhi Lok Sabha polls: EC
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Around 14,000 VVPATS to be used in Delhi Lok Sabha polls: EC

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 17, 2024 12:04 AM IST

The officials said that around 5,500 balloting units around 2,800 control units, and VVPATs will also be kept in reserve

Around 28,000 balloting units of electronic voting machines (EVM), 14,000 control units, and an equal number of VVPATs are likely to be used for polling on May 25, when the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the Capital will go to polls, according to officials aware of the development.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra casts his vote from home for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra casts his vote from home for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The officials said that around 5,500 balloting units around 2,800 control units, and VVPATs will also be kept in reserve. The requirement for the number of balloting units of EVMs has doubled compared to the number of stations (13,637) in Delhi because of the high number of candidates in the fray across the constituencies.

The balloting unit is a key part of the EVM system on which the names of candidates are displayed. Each unit has a fixed number of slots, containing a candidate’s name, their party symbol, and a corresponding button. Each balloting unit has only 16 slots and can accommodate a maximum of 16 candidates including NOTA.

“More than 16 candidates are in the fray in all constituencies. All of them cannot be accommodated on a single balloting unit. Accordingly, we have decided to use two balloting units at each of the 13,637 stations, with one control unit, and a VVPAT,” said Delhi chief electoral officer P Krishnamurthy.

Krishnamurthy said the EVMs are stored in the strong rooms in the constituencies after following the transparency norms. The required number of EVMs will be sent to the polling stations on the evening of May 24 for the polls on May 25.

The votes are cast on the balloting units which are connected to the control unit through a cable. While the control unit remains visible to the presiding officer, the balloting unit is kept behind the secret voting booth to maintain the secrecy of votes. The VVPAT is also a part of the EVM system which allows voters to see their vote.

Over 15.20 million voters are expected to exercise their franchise on May 25. A total of 103,705 personnel including volunteers will conduct the polls in Delhi. “Over 100,000 polling personnel will be engaged for the polls. Additionally, 46 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, 78,578 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards will deployed for extensive security arrangements across all polling stations in Delhi,” said Krishnamurthy.

The voting will take place across 13,637 polling stations at 2,627 locations across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. “A maximum of 1,800 eligible voters are linked to a polling station. At stations where this number has exceeded, additional auxiliary stations have been set up. Four auxiliary polling stations have been set up across the Capital,” said Krishnamurthy.

There are 17 candidates in the New Delhi constituency, 28 in North East Delhi, 25 in Chandni Chowk, 20 in East Delhi, 26 in North West Delhi, 22 in South Delhi, and 24 in West Delhi.

Around 14,000 VVPATS to be used in Delhi Lok Sabha polls: EC

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
