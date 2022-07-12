15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months.
Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the department was working in a phased manner and these projects will ensure that lakhs of commuters benefit in terms of saving on fuel costs and travel time. “We are working in a phased manner to develop roads across the national capital. The last time that these roads were strengthened was several years ago and, over the years, the vehicular load has increased. Because of that, cracks have appeared on the top surface and this is causing inconvenience to commuters and also restricting movement of vehicles,” said Sisodia. “This will benefit lakhs of commuters that take these routes every day.”
The 15 identified roads include Hansraj Sethi Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Kanshi Ram Takkar Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, BRT to Hansraj Gupta Marg, Asian Games Village Road, August Kranti Marg and Bipin Chandra, among others.
Sisodia also said the PWD is using advanced technology for strengthening road stretches and following global standards of street design. “Along with strengthening roads, the department is also paying special attention to proper road markings, signages, and other road infrastructure. This will help the Delhi government make city roads safer and provide a pleasant experience to commuters of Delhi,” he said.
