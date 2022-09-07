Home / Cities / Delhi News / 150 fewer trees to be cut as part of executive enclave project: Green panel

150 fewer trees to be cut as part of executive enclave project: Green panel

delhi news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The site for the executive enclave, which will also house the new Prime Minister’s Office, has 807 trees, of which 320 will now be retained against the previous proposal of retaining just 154 trees.

New Delhi, Sept 06 (ANI): A combination of photos showing the previous and present look of Walkways along the canal, as the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue is completed and will soon be opened to the public, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Sept 06 (ANI): A combination of photos showing the previous and present look of Walkways along the canal, as the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue is completed and will soon be opened to the public, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s state level environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) has increased the number of trees that must be retained during the construction of the executive enclave in the revamped Central Vista, minutes of the body’s meeting have revealed.

As per the minutes of the August 31 SEIAA meet, the site for the executive enclave, which will also house the new Prime Minister’s Office, has 807 trees, of which 320 will now be retained against the previous proposal of retaining just 154 trees. The minutes of the meeting state that 487 trees will be removed/transplanted against the previous proposal of removing 630 trees.

A government official aware of the matter said that for the executive enclave project, originally only 300 trees were to be felled, but after the intervention of the SEIAA, that number has dropped to around 150 trees. “Similarly, the number of trees to be relocated/transplanted was reduced from around 630 to around 490. Several of these trees were planned to be removed for developing a surface parking which the committees did not find environmentally friendly. A total of around 300 trees were saved and forced to be retained on the site,” the official said.

According to the minutes of the meeting, in order to minimise the environmental impact, 90 of the 487 to be transplanted will be moved to plot number 30 (SPG facility) in the vicinity of the project site.

The authority has stated that trees on the site form an important part of the natural heritage of the city. “While the ground coverage on the site is reducing from existing 40% to 20% about 80% of existing trees are proposed to be removed which is an excessively high proportion. Attempt may be made to increase the trees to be retained,” the panel had stated in context of the old proposal moved by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on January 31.

The CPWD later reduced the number of trees to be felled or transported and submitted a fresh proposal.

CPWD statement awaited

A government official said that each tree contributes immensely to the biodiversity of the area where it is located. “Similarly, for the AIIMS redevelopment project, the intervention by SEIAA ensured that the project proponent commits to preserving 1,064 trees at their current location itself while developing buildings around it. There are 5,575 trees present at the site of the AIIMS redevelopment project. While 2,934 trees will be retained, 1,910 will be transplanted and 731 will be felled. Additionally, it has been made mandatory to replant 26,410 trees in lieu of the transplantation of trees which were absolutely necessary for the project to go ahead,” the official explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out