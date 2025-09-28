15-year-old Delhi boy dies after assault by group of seven minors

A 15-year-old Class 10 student died after he was allegedly assaulted by at least seven minor boys in Mangolpuri, northwest Delhi, on Friday evening over personal enmity, police said. Some minors have been apprehended; police say the teenager had beaten one of them earlier in the day before being attacked in retaliation hours later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said that no weapons were used in the crime and there were no visible injury marks on the body of the deceased. “We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The teenager had an altercation with the other group of boys a couple of days ago. On Friday afternoon, the teenager beat someone from that group. In the evening, the other group took revenge and assaulted him, due to which he became unconscious and died,” said Sharma.

Police said some of the boys involved in the assault have been apprehended in connection with the case. Investigators added that the scuffle stemmed from a personal rivalry that escalated within days.

The teenager collapsed during the assault and was declared dead soon after, officers said. The police are awaiting the post-mortem findings to establish how the boy died and have said further action will follow once the report is available.