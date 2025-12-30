16-yr-old boy ‘recording reel’ at Delhi mall falls to death

A 16-year-old boy fell over 60 feet to his death from the skylight of a derelict shopping mall in Nnorth Delhi’s Model Town on Sunday evening while reportedly filming content for social media with classmates, investigators said on Monday. Police have launched an investigation as the family alleged foul play. The incident was reported to Model Town police station at 5.51pm. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Kavin Kumar, a Class 11 student at a private school in Ashok Vihar, fell over 60 feet inside the long-shuttered North Gate mall. According to police, Kavin had gone to the four-storey building with three friends to spend time and create videos.

A senior police officer aware of the case details said the group accessed the top floor via stairs. “Kavin reportedly climbed onto a fibreglass shed installed as a gallery cover between shops. The shed gave way, causing him to fall to the ground,” the officer stated. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Pentamed Hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Another investigator, who asked not to be identified, said preliminary inquiries indicate the teenagers were recording videos to post as “reels” on social media platforms. The classmates who were present have been questioned and reportedly showed police videos taken just before the accident.

The boy’s family, however, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of his friends and the circumstances leading to his death. The boy’s paternal uncle, Sudhir Kumar, said Kavin left home around 5.30pm, telling his mother he was going nearby to play billiards with his friends.

“Half an hour later, his mother got a call from his friend’s mother. That friend was not with Kavin at the time,” Sudhir said, expressing dismay that the classmates on the scene did not immediately inform the family. “The first thing they should have done was to call the family, but they didn’t. The information spread on school groups around the same time we received a call from the hospital.”

Another uncle, Munit Kumar, suggested the possibility of a dare. “We suspect the classmates may have challenged Kavin, which is why he tried to walk on the shed.” The family also questioned the mall’s management, asking how the children were able to enter a building that has been closed since 2012. “They should have kept the entry shut for people,” Munit said.

Police confirmed they are examining the classmates in light of the family’s allegations and are working to ascertain the full sequence of events. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Kavin is survived by his father Rahul, who runs an export business, his homemaker mother Parul, and a 21-year-old sister studying in Canada. Described as a bright and health-conscious student, Kavin had installed a home gym and worked out diligently for two hours daily. His cousin recalled that he was excited about organizing a family dinner on Sunday and was eagerly awaiting his sister’s return from Canada on December 31.

“He was such a smart boy. I have no idea how this happened. He was so excited for a dinner he was organising on Sunday with his mother for the family and he was so happy that his sister was finally coming back on December 31,” the cousin said.