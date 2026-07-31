18-year-old stabbed to death after clash over social media comment in Delhi's Paschim Vihar; 2 detained

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death, and his friend left injured after a group of 10-12 teenagers attacked them over a social media comment in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar West on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death and his friend injured after an alleged attack over an old social media comment in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, representational image (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

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Police have registered a murder case and detained two suspects in connection with the case.

Old social media comment allegedly triggered attack

The deceased, Kartik Singh, was a resident of Jwalapuri Camp. Police said, according to initial probe, he had previously fought with a group of boys from Meera Bagh JJ colony area and last week, allegedly made a comment teasing one of the members of the group.

Also read: Delhi Meera Bagh stabbing: Minor allegedly targeted over relationship with accused's sister

On Wednesday morning, police said Kartik and his friends, Aniket and Lucky, got into an argument with the group that was leaving for the Kanwar Yatra. “The argument quickly escalated into a violent clash, and Kartik and his two friends tried to take shelter at a nearby petrol pump, but the suspects caught Kartik outside the pump and began beating him. One of them then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. When Kartik’s friend, Aniket, tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured before the assailants fled,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals rushed both the injured to Sehgal Hospital, where doctors declared Kartik dead, while Aniket is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals rushed both the injured to Sehgal Hospital, where doctors declared Kartik dead, while Aniket is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim’s friends told the police that the group attacked them over an old social media comment posted on a photo.

Also read: Delhi tops metro cities in violent crimes, records highest numbers in murders, kidnappings and thefts: NCRB report

Police detain two suspects, hunt for others

“Two suspects have been detained and are being questioned to determine the exact motive behind the attack. All allegations are being verified. We are also verifying the age-related documents of the accused,” added the officer.

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After a post-mortem examination on Wednesday afternoon, Kartik’s body was handed over to his family. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the absconding main accused and others involved in the crime.