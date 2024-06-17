Meera Bagh residents complain of sewage leaking into locality

Parts of Meera Bagh are currently struggling with severe overflowing sewage that in turn is affecting access to their own homes and a local park, residents reported on Sunday, adding that problem began in March and has become progressively worse. Residents are now afraid of potential dengue outbreaks. (HT Photo)

Residents welfare association president Geeta Jain said multiple complaints have been lodged with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) but officials are yet to visit the affected area to assess the damage.

According to Jain, the situation is particularly dire in B block, where parking spaces and a neighbourhood park are submerged in sewage. The RWA has resorted to creating a makeshift drainage channel, diverting sewage to the park, which was primarily used by children and the elderly. “We have sacrificed our well-maintained park so that we can walk outside,” added Jain. She said that the RWA has been in communication with DJB officials and have sent a written complaint to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on June 11, 2024.

Yash Johar, a B block resident, highlighted the community’s frustration with the lack of response from DJB officials despite repeated attempts to communicate the issue. “We’re scared of what will happen when the monsoon arrives,” Johar said. Meanwhile, Jain noted that the RWA suspects the sewage pipeline was damaged by construction work on the metro corridor last year. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation principle executive director Anuj Dayal denied Jain’s suspicion, and told HT, “Delhi Metro’s construction work is not connected with the sewer line issue in the area, but we will cooperate with DJB, if needed.”

Similarly, Meera Bagh RWA general secretary Sangya Arora mentioned that temporary measures, such as using sewage suction trucks and jetting machines with DJB’s help, have proven ineffective. “The trucks barely clear the clogged pipelines. Around 20-25 homes are currently facing sewage overflow issues,” said Arora.

Residents are now concerned about potential dengue and malaria outbreaks, with the monsoon season approaching, noted Arora. “We’re adding kerosene to the water to reduce the risk,” she said.

The sewage overflow has severely hampered mobility within the gated society, said local residents. Aruna Kochhar, 74, expressed concerns over the stagnating waste water in front of her house. “I can’t even step out of my own home without stepping into sewage. With my knee operations, I’m scared of falling due to the sludge if I go out alone,” she said.

HT reached out to DJB on multiple occasions but did not receive a comment.