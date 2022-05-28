Home / Cities / Delhi News / 19-year-old shot dead in Delhi, found lying in pool of blood: Police
19-year-old shot dead in Delhi, found lying in pool of blood: Police

  • The senior police officer said the scene of the crime was inspected and a case was registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.
Representational image
Representational image
Published on May 28, 2022 11:23 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in north Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday. The victim, who has been identified as Sohail, was shot in the chest, police said. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.40pm and found Sohail lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. Sohail had been living with relatives in Delhi's Shri Ram Colony. He worked at a garment factory.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (Northeast Delhi), said initial information had been received by a beat officer at the local police station. "Police team reached the spot and found a person lying in a pool of blood. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest."

The senior police officer said the scene of the crime was inspected and a case was registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.

"On the basis of preliminary investigation, a suspect has been zeroed in and he is being tracked and will be interrogated accordingly," he said.

Earlier, after Sohail's body was discovered, his cousin, Mubarak Ansari, had told news agency ANI, "Sohail is my aunt's son. He used to live here with us. I came to know from my friend about the incident. When I reached, I found him lying on the ground. I was told that some people shot him and fled. Police are investigating the case and have taken Sohail to the hospital."

"We want the police to identify the murderer soon," he said.

"He had no enemies. He used to go to work and come home directly. He had been living with us for the last six years. We have never heard about his fight with anyone to date," he added.

delhi news crime news
