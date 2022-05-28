19-year-old shot dead in Delhi, found lying in pool of blood: Police
- The senior police officer said the scene of the crime was inspected and a case was registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.
A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in north Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday. The victim, who has been identified as Sohail, was shot in the chest, police said. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.40pm and found Sohail lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. Sohail had been living with relatives in Delhi's Shri Ram Colony. He worked at a garment factory.
Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (Northeast Delhi), said initial information had been received by a beat officer at the local police station. "Police team reached the spot and found a person lying in a pool of blood. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest."
"On the basis of preliminary investigation, a suspect has been zeroed in and he is being tracked and will be interrogated accordingly," he said.
Earlier, after Sohail's body was discovered, his cousin, Mubarak Ansari, had told news agency ANI, "Sohail is my aunt's son. He used to live here with us. I came to know from my friend about the incident. When I reached, I found him lying on the ground. I was told that some people shot him and fled. Police are investigating the case and have taken Sohail to the hospital."
"We want the police to identify the murderer soon," he said.
"He had no enemies. He used to go to work and come home directly. He had been living with us for the last six years. We have never heard about his fight with anyone to date," he added.
CM Bommai names Vandita Sharma as Karnataka's new chief secretary
The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new chief secretary. Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently additional chief secretary and development commissioner. She will succeed P Ravi Kumar, who will retire on May 31. The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. Hailing from Punjab, Vandita Sharma holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology and a post-graduate degree in English.
Days after remark on weapons, Punjab govt reduces Akal Takht jathedar's security
Five days after the Akal Takht acting jathedar asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the “uncertain times”; a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann; the Punjab government withdrew half of Giani Harpreet Singh's security on Saturday. He, however, did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.
Illegal coal suppliers syndicate operating through bogus firm busted in Bihar
The commercial taxes department has busted a syndicate supplying coal mined illegally to firms both in Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said. The syndicate operated through a bogus firm based in Madhubani making a transaction of ₹73 crore causing tax losses worth ₹25 crore, they said. Investigations have revealed that the bogus firm was owned by one rural woman, who had no knowledge of the activities of the firm.
HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and jD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard.
Siddaramaiah: Are RSS members 'native Indians', 'Dravidians', or 'Aryans'?
Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans". The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also blamed the lack of unity within Indian society for the invasion of Mughals and British and their rule for a long period.
