19-yr-old cheats owners of stolen vehicles in Delhi; held

A 19-year-old man was arrested for cheating owners whose vehicles had been stolen by obtaining their phone numbers from the zonal integrated police network (ZIPNet), and tricking them into sending money in exchange for revealing the location of the vehicles, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

The accused, Mohammad Shabir, used to dupe people in connivance with at least two other associates, said Manoj Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (north). “We are carrying out raids to nab the suspects,” the DCP added.

The police said they are yet determine the number of people who have been duped by the suspects across the country.

The Delhi Police got onto Shabir’s trail after receiving a complaint at Sarai Rohilla police station on December 12. The complainant told police that his motorcycle was stolen from Sarai Rohilla in the early hours of November 29. Nearly 48 hours later, he started receiving messages from an unknown person who offered to disclose the location of his motorcycle for ₹5,000, which had to be transferred through a QR code.

“The fraudster told the victim that his motorcycle was parked at Kishanganj railway station, and he would be informed about its exact location if he paid up,” the DCP said. The victim paid ₹1,500, but the suspect quickly switched off his phone. The police tracked down the phone owner through its IMEI details