2 arrested for selling counterfeit Bisleri water in Delhi

Two men were arrested on Thursday for selling bottled water with counterfeit Bisleri branding from a factory in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area, police said on Sunday, adding that they have so far sold thousands of bottles and jars in markets, bus stands and near railway stations in Delhi and neighbouring states. The accused Sikander Lal, 30, and Ashish Ram, 19, were held after a raid on their factory. (Representational image)

The accused Sikander Lal, 30, and Ashish Ram, 19, were held after a raid on their factory, where they made stickers, bottle caps, and generated barcodes to make the jars look genuine. They filled the bottles with regular tap water and borewell water, police said. The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by representatives of the brand.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the duo had been operating a Bisleri counterfeit product manufacturing unit for a year. “It was a systematic operation. They had heater guns for pasting stickers on the bottles. We found them manufacturing counterfeit bottle material and were also engaged in placing fake labels and tags of reputed branded companies. They further used these counterfeit materials to sell the products such as bottled water in the market, falsely presenting them as genuine items of the respective brands. This illegal activity not only violated trademark laws but also posed a risk to public health and consumer trust,” he said.

The machines and heaterguns used in the illegal activity along with 127 sticker plates, 55 bottle caps, 387 barcode sheets and over 26 water jars of 20 litre have been seized, police said

During interrogation, the accused told police that the manufacturing unit was established last year.

Further, the two were working with a man who was involved in supplying borewell water illegally. Police said he has been identified as Vishal Gupta and action under Environment Protection Act is being taken against him.