2 dead in blaze at ‘illegal’ e-rickshaw charging point in Delhi’s Dilshad Colony

Two people died after a massive fire broke out at an “illegal” e-rickshaw charging point inside a residential building in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Colony late Sunday night, fire and police officials said. The charred vehicle after the fire. (PTI)

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire originated from two e-rickshaws and a bike near the charging station on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors. “We received a call at 11.32pm about a battery rickshaw fire inside a house. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot in Kodi Colony, Dilshad Garden,” said Atul Garg, DFS Chief.

DFS said the station was operating illegally without permits or alternative exits, and urged police action. To be sure, e-rickshaw charging stations operating in Delhi requires permission from MCD, who check all legal documents and inspect the equipment.

The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the charging equipment, was brought under control by 12.35am, officials said, adding that 4 fire tenders were pressed into service. “The fire affected three vehicles and a charging point in a three-storey building. Most victims were rescued but two sustained severe burns and were rushed to GTB Hospital,” Garg added.

The deceased were identified as Sashi Kumar, 25, who lived with his family in the building, and Ballu, 55, a homeless man resting on the ground floor. Both were declared brought dead at GTB Hospital, officials said.

DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “A woman was rescued and two men died. The ground floor was being used for e-rickshaw charging. Crime and FSL teams were called.” A case has been filed under BNS sections 106(1) and 287 for negligent conduct causing death and fire hazard.

The incident is the fourth fire linked to e-rickshaw charging points in three weeks. In three recent incidents, fires at e-rickshaw charging points in Ghonda, Ram Nagar, and Vishvas Nagar injured 10 and killed two. A May 25 Ram Nagar blaze killed two sugarcane juice vendors and injured four others. On May 19, six, including two children, were hurt in Vishvas Nagar. All fires reportedly stemmed from short circuits and illegal setups, officials said.