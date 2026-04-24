2 dead in separate accidents on E Delhi roads

New Delhi Two people died and three people were injured in two unrelated incidents of collisions on east Delhi roads, police said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people died and three people were injured in two unrelated incidents of collisions on east Delhi roads, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit a bicycle from behind around 8.30pm on Wednesday on the Master Plan Road, killing the cyclist, officers aware of the matter said. The car driver rushed the cyclist to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Chawla was arrested in the fatal accident case registered at the Jagatpuri police station, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena.

In the other incident, a speeding Maruti Celerio hit a Hero Passion motorcycle, injuring a couple and their two children, aged 8 and 10, who were riding pillion. All four were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where the 35-year-old motorcycle rider, identified by his single name Neeraj, was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The incident took place on Vikas Marg’s carriageway towards Laxmi Nagar from ITO.

DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar said that the accident on the Vikas Marg was reported to the Shakarpur police station at about 1.30am.

“Neeraj’s 35-year-old wife Sonam and their two children suffered injuries. Their condition is out of danger. The family members were returning to their home in Vishwas Nagar from Connaught Place. The car driver, Sachin Gulati, a resident of Noida, was arrested from the accident spot,” added the DCP.