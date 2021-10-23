2 held from Rajasthan for making obscene videos of online friends, extorting them

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two persons from Rajasthan in separate cases registered for extortion after making obscene videos, officers said on Saturday.

In the first incident, 23-year-old Ijajul, a resident of Rajasthan, was arrested for demanding money from a person after morphing his video. A case was registered on the complaint of a person where he alleged that he received a friend request from a Facebook account. He further stated that he had shared his contact to the said person.

Thereafter, he got a video call and Ijajul morphed his video and made it an obscene one. Later, he started threatening and blackmailing him, police said. During investigation, the accused was apprehended from his native place in Rajasthan on Friday.

He disclosed that he was the gang leader and adopted this modus operandi to trap the Facebook friends who hail from Delhi and Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said. Ijajul was released from jail earlier this month in a similar case. His brother was also arrested in a similar case.

In the other incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a retired person on the pretext of circulating his obscene video on the internet. The accused has been identified as Nasir, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

On October 2, a complaint was received from a retired person that he was receiving extortion calls from different numbers and the caller introduced themselves as officials of a social media platform. They were demanding money by stating that they have received a complaint from a woman that he was exploiting her and they have his video. They further instructed him to contact the persons of social media to remove his video from being uploaded on the internet.

The fake officials of that social media platform demanded money from him for not uploading his video. Out of fear of his social reputation, he transferred around ₹4 lakh as they told him to pay the money or else, he will be falsely implicated in a rape case and his video will be uploaded on various social media platforms, police said.

During the investigation, the extortionists were using more than 100 mobile phones and more than 1,000 SIM cards issued on fake IDs. On October 13, information was received that the kingpin of the gang will visit Nagar in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Police conducted raids and Nasir was apprehended from Nagar in Bharatpur, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.