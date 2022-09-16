2 killed, 7 injured after building collapses in Delhi’s Johripur Extension

NEW DELHI Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a building which was under renovation collapsed in north east Delhi’s Johripur Extension on Friday morning.

A senior police officer said they received information about the building collapse at 11:50am, following which a police team, four fire tenders and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team reached the spot. The officer said labourers were engaged in renovating the building when the roof of the first floor suddenly collapsed.

Seven persons, including a woman, were rescued and shifted to the GTB Hospital, the officer said, adding that the building appeared to be a godown.

A Delhi Fire Service official who was part of the rescue operations said, “We had to manually and very carefully remove the debris to rescue those trapped.”

At 8.15 pm, DFS director Atul Garg said the service received information that dead bodies have been recovered from under the debris.

Police said that legal action has been initiated against the owner of the building.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi later in a statement said that “the building was 20 years old”.

“The Building Department of the MCD immediately reached the site and it was found that building measured about 40 sq yd, consisting of a ground floor and first floor,” the statement said.