2 linked to ISI proxy Bhatti held for plotting attacks on Delhi hotels

The Delhi Police special cell on Tuesday said it arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh who were allegedly working under Pakistan-based terrorist and alleged ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti. Police said the duo were planning shootings at hotels and clubs in Delhi-NCR. Investigators said the accused had already selected targets in Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri. (Representative photo)

The accused, identified as Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), hail from Madhya Pradesh. Police said they were recruited by Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist, through social media and were asked to carry out targeted shootings and grenade attacks at hotels and clubs in Delhi and other cities.

A team led by Inspector Sunil Rajain and ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi received inputs on March 31 about the duo conducting recce in Delhi and communicating with Bhatti through different apps.

DCP (special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said raids were conducted in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. “Vivek was traced to Dabra in Gwalior and arrested on April 16. His interrogation led us to his co-accused Rajveer, who was held on April 18 from the Sarai Kale Khan area. He had come to Delhi from Gwalior and was preparing to target a prominent hotel in Delhi as directed by Bhatti.”

Investigators said the accused had already selected targets in Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri.

A pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from Rajveer. The DCP said mobile phones allegedly containing incriminating videos and voice messages from Bhatti were also recovered.

“The duo was in direct contact with Bhatti’s associate Rana Bhai. Both accused are from Gwalior. They were also trying to procure weapons from Ahmedabad and had gone to Amritsar on April 9 for the same. Rajveer allegedly attempted to carry out a shooting at a club in Zirakpur two weeks ago. The club had earlier received extortion threats from gangs, but his weapon malfunctioned. The incident was recorded on video,” said an investigator.

Police said Bhatti is suspected to be operating from Dubai. In 2024, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s video wishing Bhatti on the occasion of Eid went viral; it was shot inside Sabarmati jail. Police said Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol, later in November 2025, filed a protection application alleging Bhatti would kill him over his recent social media posts.