2 men killed, 2 cops injured in shootout in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas

Two men were killed in a shootout in north east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area on Wednesday night, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police said the two men had refused to come out of their flat when they were asked to surrender and instead threatened to kill themselves and other residents of the building with their “cache of arms”.

Two police constables were also injured in the shootout. The two men who died in the shootout were Aamir Khan, a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajman, from Wazirabad in northwest Delhi. Khan had seven criminal cases registered against him while Rajman had five.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) SK Sain said that on Wednesday night the SHO of Khajuri Khas received an information through the SHO of Begumpur police station about the presence of wanted criminals with heavy arms and ammunitions in the area of Shri Ram Colony, Delhi. The two police station heads then formed joint teams and went to the area.

“Our officers reached Shri Ram Colony where two suspected persons were hiding. The owner of the house confirmed the presence of two persons in a room on the second floor of the building. As they were suspected to have heavy arms and explosives and the area is densely populated and other tenants were residing in the building, hence every possible precaution was taken,” said DCP Sain

The officer said that when police knocked on the door, which was locked from inside, the persons inside the room threatened the team. “They warned the police to leave and threatened to blow up the building. They said they would kill themselves and every one else,” the DCP said, adding that police tried their best to pacify them but the men did not calm down.

At the same time, a police team managed to take a look inside the room through a window. As soon as the two realised the police were near the window, they opened fire.

The police team then asked families living in other flats to vacate the rooms.

“Despite repeatedly asking them to surrender peacefully for over an hour-and-a-half and after exhausting all efforts, our team decided to barge into the room by breaking the door. The accused persons fired indiscriminately from inside. The police team retaliated in self defence. During cross firing, constables Sachin Khokar and Kalik Tomar received bullet injuries. Other members of the team pulled them back. The two criminals also received bullet injuries. Both accused persons and the injured police personnel were immediately shifted to JPC Hospital where the accused persons were declared brought dead,” DCP Sain said.

Police recovered two automatic pistols and four magazines from the room.