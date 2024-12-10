2 minors, aide helped for murdering man, mutilating genitalia

NEW DELHI Interrogation of the accused revealed that they got into a fight with the victim as he was allegedly drunk and allegedly slandered them (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Delhi Police on Monday said a 25-year-old man, who was found murdered and his genitalia mutilated on a vacant plot near the Palam Railway Station on November 25, was murdered by three people, including two minor boys aged 15 and 16. All three of them were apprehended on Saturday, after identifying them through technical probe, they said.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that they got into a fight with the victim as he was allegedly drunk and allegedly slandered them. After killing him, they used a pair of scissors to mutilate his genitalia, police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused, including 21-year-old Tony (goes by a single name), were residents of the slums in the vicinity and sold balloons for a living. “The accused was arrested and minors were apprehended on Saturday. They were held with the help of CCTV analysis,” the officer said.

On November 27, the victim was found brutally murdered with injuries to his face and head, and mutilation of his genitalia. He was identified as a resident of south Delhi’s Tigri, who originally came from Rajasthan and worked as an executive for an e-commerce website, police said.

Police said the man was HIV-positive and identified as a homosexual, but his family was unaware of his sexual orientation. Police were previously probing whether his sexual orientation had a bearing on the incident.

“The accused were asked of the provocation of the murder. They said that the victim was drunk when he came to the vacant plot. He said something to them which they did not like and an argument ensued. They got so angry that they bludgeoned with a brick and used a pair of scissors to mutilate his genitalia,” the officer said.

Police said that the scissors used in the crime were recovered at the instance of the accused, who are all acquainted with one another as they were neighbours.

Police said the man’s body was found two days after the murder and he was last seen alive near the railway station.