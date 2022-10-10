2 more rescued after Delhi building collapse claims life of 4-year-old

Hours after a two-storey building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori Gate on Sunday evening, two more people were rescued in the operations that stretched late into the night. According to NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) chief Gaurav K Patel, the medical team will ascertain the status of their health. Earlier, ten people were rescued and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital; one girl had died. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Sunday, according to the police.

“Two more persons have been taken out of the debris. The status of their health (whether they are alive or not) will be apprised by the medical team. Earlier, nine people were rescued and one girl died,” the NDRF commander told news agency ANI.

According to the police, the building was in a dilapidated condition. “Many people got injured. Ten people have been admitted to LNJP hospital. A four-year-old girl has died. A rescue operation is underway. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present at the spot,” Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central district, Delhi, had earlier told ANI.

The incident comes amid heavy rain in the national capital over the weekend. The city saw a new record as 74 mm of rain was received till 8 am on Sunday - this was the second highest in the month of October since 2007. Not just Delhi, the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh has been lashed by rain too. Several rain-related incidents have been reported.